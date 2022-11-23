ICT export remittances rise 13.33pc in October

ISLAMABAD: The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) export remittances have risen by 13.33 percent to $221 million in October from $195 million reported for the same period last year.

ICT export remittances of $854 million have been reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for the period July to October of FY2022-23, with an increase of 2.89 percent, in comparison to $830 million reported for the same period last year, said a press release.

The central bank reported the net ICT exports of $721 million, which is an increase of 14.44 percent as compared to net exports of $630 million for the same period in FY2021-22.