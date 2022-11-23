ICT export remittances rise 13.33pc in October

ISLAMABAD: The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) export remittances have risen by 13.33 percent to $221 million in October from $195 million reported for the same period last year.
ICT export remittances of $854 million have been reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for the period July to October of FY2022-23, with an increase of 2.89 percent, in comparison to $830 million reported for the same period last year, said a press release.
The central bank reported the net ICT exports of $721 million, which is an increase of 14.44 percent as compared to net exports of $630 million for the same period in FY2021-22.
LAHORE: Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman distributed Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry export trophies to...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association urged the government to resume zero rating status for exporters on...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs550 per tola on Tuesday.According to data released by All...
London: The world will not return to "business as usual" following the pandemic alongside rocketing gas prices and...
KARACHI: K.Electric has reduced its transmission and distribution losses from around 34 percent at the time of...
KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Pakistan Business Council have hosted a...
Comments