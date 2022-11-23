SBP to announce monetary policy on November 25

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the SBP headquarters in Karachi.

The SBP the central bank said that following the meeting, it will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day. In its last meeting in October, the SBP had maintained the policy rate unchanged at 15 percent.