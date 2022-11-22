Revenue officials directed to complete land record

TANK: Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Shahab Ahmed Khan on Monday directed the Revenue officials to expedite efforts for completing the girdawari process in the district in order to have the correct and latest land revenue records.

He issued these directives while visiting several Patwar Khanas including Pathan Kot, Moza Kabu, Moza Sarangzuna and Moza Ranwal. The official said that people had to face problems in the absence of proper Girdawari or incomplete record, especially during the distribution of land among legal heirs after the death of the owner. Thus, the Revenue officials (Patwaris) needed to expedite efforts for completing records regarding land mutations, khasra Girdwari, etc. He said that measures were underway to reform the Patwar system and ensure transparency in revenue-related matters by computerization of land records.