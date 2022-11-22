CEC chairs meeting on general elections readiness today

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will get briefing from various wings of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other relevant departments on Tuesday (today) about preparations for the 2023 general election.

According to ECP sources, Tuesday’s meeting is one of the several meetings held so far, keeping in view the next nation-wide electoral exercise. The controversy surrounding the dissolution of the National Assembly and the no-confidence vote compelled the ECP to double its efforts to ready itself for the poll challenge, if and when announced.

“Our activities gained substantial momentum from May this year, though the decision is to be taken by the government when to hold polls. “We have to remain prepared for the gigantic task, and the government has repeatedly announced holding elections on time, the next year. We are focused on our major obligation, putting aside what is going on otherwise in the country,” they said.

They explained that the two major challenges for the ECP were preparations of the electoral rolls, which were furnished in October, and of course, the delimitation of constituencies that was also completed before that in August.

As per the new electoral rolls, the total number of voters has reached a record 122,196,122 [122.196 million] mark, including 66,406,168 [66.406 million] males and 55,789,954 [55.789 million] females.

“The significance of the upcoming meeting is quite obvious, as the chief election commissioner will be getting briefings from all the wings to assess their input and assign them more tasks, where required. Usually, such internal meetings are chaired by the ECP secretary,” they added.

About the digital census, the ECP sources said it was purely the government’s responsibility and the electoral body would require timely related data to carry out delimitation of constituencies afresh, if the new census was to be completed in a stipulated time period.

It is understood that four months are required by the ECP, once it gets the related census data from the government to carry out delimitation of constituencies accordingly, but that is essentially linked to the conduct of digital census.

Recently, the government took the decision to revise the timeframe for holding the 7th population and housing census by delaying it for three months, and now the fieldwork would be conducted from February 1, 2023, to March 4, 2023, for collection of data from 180,000 census blocks all over the country. Earlier, it was planned that the fieldwork would be conducted in Nov 2022, but it was delayed owing to various reasons.