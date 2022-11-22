 
Tuesday November 22, 2022
National

Pakistan issues visas to Hindu pilgrims

By APP
November 22, 2022

NEW DELHI: Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Monday issued 100 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visiting their religious sites in Pakistan, says a press release. The pilgrims are visiting Pakistan to participate in the 314th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh.­

