Make-A-Wish child meets Formula-1 champion

KARACHI: Make-A-Wish Pakistan child Hasnain Zaffar watched the live final of Formula-1 Grand Prix Race and met the World Formula-1 Champion Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi.The wish child suffering from blood cancer, wanted to meet the World Champion and watch live the finals of Formula-1 Grand Prix Race in Abu Dhabi.

The Make-A-Wish Pakistan contacted the organizers of the Grand Prix Race and with the collaboration of Make-A-Wish UAE, the unique wish was granted. Hasnain Zaffar, the wish child, was also photographed with Max Verstappen and his racing cars. He was over joyed upon the fulfillment of his wish and thanked the Make-A-Wish Pakistan, UAE and the organizers of the Grand Prix Race. Make-A-Wish Pakistan is an affiliate member of Make-A-Wish Int’l dedicated to grant the most cherished wishes of critically ill children.