Mahmood says Centre lacks ability to overcome crises

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said the country was passing through a crucial phase as the federal government had failed to deliver and it lacked the capacity to steer the country out of the prevailing economic and political crises.

“We are at a crossroads and have to choose between subjugation and true independence. The time has come for the people to stand by Imran Khan and work for achieving true independence,” he said in a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Mahmood Khan said that the people of KP were standing firmly with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and claimed that they would take to the streets in full strength to make the march a success. He believed that the entire nation was supporting Imran Khan in his struggle for real freedom. “The people have affirmed their commitment to support Imran Khan,” he said.