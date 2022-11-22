President pays tribute to sacrifices of martyred troops

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday held telephonic conversation with the parents of the troops who were martyred in a terrorist attack in district Bajaur's Hilalpur area on November 15.
The president extended his condolences to the families of Naik Taj Muhammad and Lance Naik Imtiaz Ahmed. He said the nation paid tribute to the brave sons of the soil and prayed for the souls of the martyrs to rest in eternal peace. Dr Alvi said Pakistan would continue to make efforts till complete elimination of terrorism.
