‘Academic Week’ starts at FBISE

Islamabad: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Monday organised ‘Academic Week’ in which the directorates of educational institutions, affiliated with the board, participated.

According to the details, on the first day of ‘Academic Week’ a competition of ‘Husn-e-Qirat’ recitation was held in which Haseebullah (FG Public School for Boys, Kharian Cantt) won the first prize in the SSC level competitions, while Hafiz Bilal Ahmed (FG Public School, Rawalpindi) got the second position and Umar Amin (PAEC Boys College, Chashma) got the third position.

Similarly, Abdullah (Askari­a College’ Rawal­pindi) got first position, Muhammad Asim Nazir (FG Inter College’ Bahawalpur) got second position and Hafiz Muhammad Ahmed (FG Degree College, Gujranwala Cantt) got third position in HSSC level ‘Husn-e-Qarat’ competition.

On the occasion, Secretary of Federal Board Rao Atiq Ahmed distributed the prizes among the students who secured positions. Director Mirza Ali, Director Shafaq Jabin, Deputy Director Shabana Arif and board officers also participated.