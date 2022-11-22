Seven uplift schemes approved

LAHORE; The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs57.655 billion in the 29th meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development (P&D) Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Monday.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Building of Women University, Sialkot on Acquired Piece of Land at Sialkot (Revised) at the cost of Rs2.880 billion, Construction of metalled road from Sheikhupura Interchange (M-2) to QAAP along Motorway, Length 3.00 Km at the cost of Rs1.566 billion, Umbrella PC-I/Cost Estimate for Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of 87 No. Roads in Rajanpur, 97 No. Roads in Taunsa and 30 No. Roads in DG Khan at the cost of Rs16.533 billion, Providing River Training Works for Protection of Link No. 1 in DG Khan at the cost of Rs1.245 billion, Management of Vidore Hill Torrent (Suchani & Phullar Branch) at the cost of Rs4.815.084 million, Management of Sori Lund Hill Torrent (Jamallar & Talli Branch) at the cost of Rs5.969 billion and Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication (PPIC3) Centre, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs24.646 billion.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.