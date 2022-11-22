Call to increase awareness about water resources

LAHORE: Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering (CEWRE), University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore organised a one-day 2nd conference on “Sustainable Water Resources Management”.

Participants from different institutions and organisations from Pakistan attended the conference. Director CEWRE Prof Dr Noor M Khan highlighted the main themes. Speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar indicated the need to put a spotlight on the invisible resource - the groundwater, enhance knowledge exchange and collaboration and thereby increase the awareness of the importance of taking care of our water resources and come up with an agenda for future research and action.

In his address as a keynote speaker, Prof Dr Habib-Ur-Rehman, Dean of Civil Engineering, UET, Lahore highlighted the importance of sustainable aquifer management through recharging techniques.

Engr. Shahid Hameed, Advisor to WAPDA highlighted the role of WAPDA in efficient water resources development of Pakistan and future plans for hydropower and water conservation projects.

Prof Dr Hamza Farooq Gabriel from NUST, Islamabad discussed the use of Sustainable Eco-technologies for Wastewater Treatment. Ahmed Kamal, Chairman Federal Flood Commission, Pakistan, and others also expressed their views regarding efficient Sustainable Water Resources Management, especially in an urban area and transboundary basins.

In three technical sessions, as many as 18 technical papers were also presented with the main focus on climate change impact assessment, extreme events, hydraulic analysis, and water management.