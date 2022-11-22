Mechanical sweeping, washing hours increased

LAHORE; Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has increased mechanical sweeping and washing of 944 major and minor roads across the City.

As per the directions of CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar, the hours of mechanical sweeping and washing in the day shift have been extended to further improve the cleanliness of the city. In the morning shift, the process of mechanical sweeping and washing will remain continue on the main roads till 12 o'clock while in the night shift, the teams were ensuring the cleaning of commercial markets while the mechanical washing of the main roads was also being done in the night shift. More than 220 sanitary workers have been assigned for manual sweeping & washing of roads in night shift. Special mechanical sweeping and washing was done on Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Jail Road, GOR, Queens Road, Gulberg Main Boulevard and Canal Road on daily basis. Further, in view of smog, scrapping was being done on road dividers followed by the sprinkling of water. CEO LWMC said that the enforcement team was also working for prevention of smog by issuing challans and FIRs against burning of waste. The department was working on toes to facilitate the citizens in terms of cleanliness, he said and requested the citizens to also play their role in keeping the city clean.