Great-granddaughter of Ganga Ram visits OPC

LAHORE: On the invitation of Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram and US Senator Kisha Ram Monday visited the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, Director Police Matters Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Director Admin Babar Bashir and other officers welcomed him. Commissioner OPC Khadim Abbas gave a briefing on the performance of OPC.

He said that all possible facilities are being provided to the Overseas Pakistanis community under the One Window Operation. Overseas Pakistanis can file a complaint for immediate resolution of their problems under the online system and can also check the processing of their complaint online. Kisha Ram praised the efficiency of OPC and said relief is being provided to overseas Pakistanis in the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission.