Sindh cross 600-run mark to boost final chances

LAHORE: Sindh consolidated their chances of a final’s appearance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy by cruising past the 600-run mark in the first innings against Balochistan in their tenth round match at the LCCA Ground, Lahore, on Monday.

Southern Punjab, meanwhile, were helped by centuries from Salman Ali Agha and Imran Rafiq in their tie against Central Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took a slender first innings lead against table-toppers Northern.

Khurram Manzoor and captain Saud Shakeel resumed Sindh's first innings at 349 for one. The two took the partnership to 279 before Khurram was dismissed by left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti for 174 off 260 balls (24 fours, one six). Saud fell for 181 off 259 balls (19 fours, one six). The left-hander spent 414 minutes at the crease during his outstanding innings. Omair Bin Yousuf, who had scored a century in the previous game in Karachi, scored 71 off 132 (nine fours, one six).

Fawad Alam (55, 135 balls, four fours) and Saad Khan (57, 113 balls, six fours, one six) were at the crease when bails were drawn for the day. The two have so far added 103 runs for the fifth wicket. Sindh finished the day two at 607 for four in 155 overs. A draw will all but guarantee Sindh a place in the five-day tournament final that will be played from November 26.

Southern Punjab resumed their first innings at 270 for three at the Gaddafi Stadium. Middle-order batter Salman led the way for his side with an imperious 158 not out off 168 balls (23 fours, one six). Salman added 134 runs for the fourth wicket with Imran, who converted his overnight unbeaten half-century into a 117-run innings. Imran faced 211 balls and hit 17 fours and a six.

Skipper Hasan Ali blazed a quickfire 38 not out off 24 balls (five fours, two sixes) as Southern Punjab declared their innings at an imposing 550 for eight. Central Punjab openers Imran Dogar (39 not out) and Abid Ali (35 not out) provided their side a confident 70-run start in 20 overs before bails were drawn.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resumed their first innings at six for one and reached 241 for five by close of play. Middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam top-scored with 81 off 128 balls (10 fours and one six).