France place World Cup hopes in Mbappe after Benzema injury

DOHA: World Cup holders France will need Kylian Mbappe at his best in Qatar following the loss of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema to injury, coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday.

France begin their defence against Australia on Tuesday as they look to move on from a troubled build-up which saw several key players pull out injured. Benzema was then forced to withdraw over the weekend.

“He is still a young player, just a bit less than four years ago, but he already did very important things four years ago,” Deschamps told reporters in Doha. “Since then he has become more mature and there is now even more recognition for him around the world.

“He doesn’t have any more responsibility within the squad than he did before, but he has always had the ability to make the difference and we will need that. “He has the ability to be decisive at any moment, unlike many other players.”

France captain Hugo Lloris insisted: “It is hard to say just how good he can be. He seems focused but also relaxed and he is eager to play well and help the team.” Graham Arnold’s team is lacking players who are established at leading European clubs and Tuesday’s game looks a mismatch, on paper at least.