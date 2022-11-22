Kazakh president cruises to re-election

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was re-elected as leader of Central Asia´s largest country in a landslide, months after deadly unrest, preliminary results showed on Monday.

Independent monitors criticised a lack of real opposition but regional power broker Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Tokayev´s “convincing” win despite a cooling in their personal ties over Ukraine.

The 69-year-old, who came to power in 2019, received 81.31 percent of the vote, the oil-rich nation´s electoral commission said. Final results were due to be announced within a week, after a tally of votes from abroad. The outcome came as no surprise as Tokayev´s five opponents were virtually unknown. None scored double digits and 5.8 percent of voters cast their ballot against all candidates.