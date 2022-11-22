Brazil’s Lula undergoes vocal cord surgery

SAO PAULO: Brazil´s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent surgery to remove a lesion from his vocal cords upon his return from a trip to Egypt and Portugal, a hospital in Sao Paulo said on Monday.

The 77-year-old -- with a trademark raspy voice after a bout of throat cancer a decade ago -- was admitted on Sunday and has already been discharged after the “laryngoplasty,” the Syrian-Lebanese hospital said in a statement. “Good morning. I am already home after a small procedure yesterday. Everything is sorted out. I am fine, have a good week,” Lula wrote on Telegram.

The hospital said that surgeons had carried out the “removal of a leukoplakia on the left vocal cord,” a white lesion detected by doctors during a routine medical exam on November 12. Doctors noted there were no new tumors present. Lula was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2011, shortly after he left office following two presidential terms between 2003 and 2010.