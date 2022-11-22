Suspected Nigerian pirate goes on trial in Denmark

COPENHAGEN: The trial of a suspected Nigerian pirate charged with endangering Danish soldiers sailing in the international waters of the Gulf of Guinea opened on Monday in a Copenhagen court.

The man, who had to have his leg amputated because of the severity of the wounds he sustained in a gunfight with the Danish navy, has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to one and a half years in prison if convicted.

The charges against the defendant relate to an incident on November 24, 2021, when the Danish naval frigate Esbern Snare was patrolling international waters off the coast of Nigeria to protect merchant ships. At 6.57 pm, a burst of gunfire was fired at the frigate´s helicopter. Another shot was fired 10 minutes later.