Palestinian man killed in Israeli army West Bank raid

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during an army raid on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said, while the Israeli army confirmed troops opened fire during an operation in the area targeting a “suspect.”
The ministry charged that the man killed in the northern Jenin area was a civilian, who was named as Mahmoud Al-Saadi, 19, by the city´s deputy governor Kamal Abu al-Rub. “A civilian succumbed to critical wounds after he was hit by live occupation (Israeli) bullets in the abdomen, in Jenin,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that two others were seriously wounded. The Israeli army said it had operated in Wadi Bruqin, near Jenin, seeking to arrest a wanted “terror operative” whom it named as Ratib al-Bali.
