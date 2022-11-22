Two men, teen lynched in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY: Two men and a teenage boy were lynched in Mexico after being accused of robbery, authorities said on Monday, the latest example of mob justice in the Central American country.

The State of Mexico prosecutor´s office is investigating the attack on Saturday in the municipality of Chalco, near Mexico City. The victims were aged 17, 21 and 22. “Testimonies indicate that several people attacked the victims in retaliation for possible robberies,” the agency said on Twitter. Mob justice is not uncommon in parts of Mexico, particularly in remote areas where police are slow to arrive, but lynchings have multiplied in recent years as crime rates have risen.