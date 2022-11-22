‘Faith declaration may risk minority children’s protection’

Islamabad:In exercise of its quasi-judicial powers under S.15 of the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017, the Commission has summoned a hearing on the alleged expulsion of minority students by a renowned private school in Attock on the basis of their religion.

The complaint was submitted by representatives of minorities on behalf of the affected children. The school administration along with the Principal, and Deputy Commissioner, Attock were summoned by the Commission. In its hearing dated 31.11.22, the Commission had directed the Deputy Commissioner to give in person audience to the parties especially the parents of the expelled students and the school administration for amicable resolution of matter.

The Commission further directed the Deputy Commissioner to Commissioner to submit report on the status of private school complaint management system and development of prevention mechanism in this regard.

On Monday, the Commission conducted a subsequent hearing in respect of the matter wherein the school administration of the private school tendered unconditional apology and also submitted that students are required to declare their faith for registration to seat in matriculation exams, as per the recently enacted policy of the Government of Punjab. Although Commission acknowledged the policy for declaration of faith as a positive step which would enable students from minorities to study their respective religion but simultaneously expressed grave concerns that such a declaration highlights their identity and increases the vulnerability of students from minority.

The Commission further stated that it would raise the matter with the provincial government to find a solution to curtail the adverse effects of a policy that is enacted to benefit the students at large. The Commission also appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner to ensure compliance on the orders of the Commission and facilitating an amicable resolution of matters between the parties.

Further, it was stated that all measures shall be taken to ensure reinstatement of children with immediate effect. The school administration also initiated disciplinary proceedings against the concerned staff member, and waived three month fee of the students with an offer reinstatement of the children.