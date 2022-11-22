7 arrested for possessing illegal arms

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested seven accused for allegedly holding illegal arms besides recovering arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday.

Police spokesperson informed that during a course of action, Bani Police recovered one pistol from an accused. Similarly, Airport, Taxila, Wah Cantt and Mandra police arrested five accused and recovered pistols from their possession. While, Murree police recovered a pistol from an accused.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. SSP (Operations) appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown will be continued without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and conducted raids and arrested two accused. According to a police spokesman, Bani Police arrested Kamal and Muzamil for operating illegal LPG agencies. Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added. He said police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal LPG agencies would be sealed.