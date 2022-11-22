Bisma honoured

LAHORE:Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara on Monday awarded a cheque of Rs two lakh to Gujranwala’s university student Bisma Shahid, who demonstrated wonderful courage and foiled a robbery attempt by snatching gun from thieves.

Bisma’s mother Yasmeen Shahid, Ch Shahid Iqbal, Mian Zahid, Ch Nasrullah Wariach, Ch Shabbeer Wariach, Ch Majeed Wariach, Shahbaz Bara, Tariq Bara, Yasir Bara and Atif Joiyya were also present on this occasion.

Talking on this occasion, Nadeem Abbas Bara lauded the bravery of Bisma and said that all the young boys and girls should act like her in such situations. “We are proud of her bravery and definitely it is the best example for young generation to follow,” he added.