PFA discards 2,000 litre fake milk

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has registered a case against a milk adulteration mafia and discarded 2,000 litres of fabricated milk during a raid in Khudian on Kasur Road.

Meanwhile, the dairy safety team confiscated nine canisters of ghee, six sacks of powder, two mixing machines, 10 non-food grade drums and other material. The raiding team unearthed the unit on the tip of PFA Vigilance Cell.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik informed this on Monday. He said that the fabricated milk was being produced with substandard ghee, whey powder and hazardous chemicals. He said that adulterated ingredients were usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk.

He said that adulterated milk was supplied to different local milk shops at a cheap rate. He has requested the general public to point out fabricated milk production units for rooting out the menace of adulteration from Punjab.