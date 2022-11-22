PU workshop on bio researchers

LAHORE:The speakers at a training workshop here on Monday said that there was an abundance of algae in Pakistan which could be utilised to produce bio-fuel, resolve a number of agricultural and medicinal issues and produce several food items without using chemicals.

They were addressing the inaugural session of a one-week international training workshop organised by Punjab University Institute of Botany’s (IoB) Phycology Research Laboratory in collaboration with International Society for Applied Pychology, Pakistan Science Foundation, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC). Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi, IoB Director Prof Dr Abdul Nasir Khalid, chief Organiser Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen Butt, researchers from various international and Pakistani universities and a number of students participated in the event.

Kinnaird seminar on positive psychology: Kinnaird Centre for Learning and Cultural Development (KCLCD) at Kinnaird College for Women organised an interactive seminar on Positive Psychology & Cultivating Happiness. The seminar was aimed to educate and acquaint the students and attendants on positive psychology’s role in helping them make life more pragmatic and in the cultivation of happiness in lives. The seminar was conceived by Ms Rukhsana Mehmood and moderated by Ms Taimia Sarwar and Ms Tooba Imtiaz.