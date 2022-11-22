 
close
Tuesday November 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Cold, dry weather to persist

By Our Correspondent
November 22, 2022

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather was observed in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore it was 10.2°C and maximum was 25.2°C.

Comments