CITY PULSE

Reader
The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is hosting Ariel Dorfman’s ‘Reader’ directed by Sunil Shanker. Titled ‘Reader’, the play will start at 8pm daily until November 27 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0309-4869429 for more information.
Future is Empty
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Basir Mahmood. Titled ‘Future is Empty’, the show will run at the gallery until November 24. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Adab Festival
The Adab Festival is being held at the Frere Hall on November 26 and November 27 from 11:30am to 9pm. It features interviews, discussions, book launches, drama, comedy, music, dance, readings, films, workshops, an art exhibition, children’s programmes, a book fair and a food court.
Unbroken Promises
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Iqbal Durrani.
Titled ‘Unbroken Promises’, the show will run at the gallery from November 24 to November 28. Contact 0336-2700975 for more information.
