Condition of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital upsets Tessori

Conceding that his first visit to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) after assuming the provincial gubernatorial office had made him upset, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday expressed his resolve to make efforts to uplift the health facility to meet the standards of elite private hospitals of the city.

The Sindh Governor made the resolve to this effect as he visited Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for the second time after assuming the office of the governor. He was accompanied by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab who also earlier drove the governor in his vehicle to visit different parts of the city.

The governor mentioned that the briefing he had received on his first visit to the hospital had made him highly upset upon learning that work in all the departments of the public health facility, including its operation theatres, had been affected.

He said that after his first visit, he had resolved to contact all the relevant authorities to get their support to uplift the hospital on a war-footing basis. He told media persons that when he informed the leaders of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, especially Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, about the plight of the hospital, they also sensed the gravity of the situation and issued directives to resolve the problems of the health facility.

Tessori also appreciated that when the KMC administrator was contacted in that regard, he also gave a positive response. He mentioned that Abbasi Shaheed Hospital was one of the largest public healthcare facilities in Karachi that had been providing treatment services to a large number of residents of several areas of the city.

He said the medical superintendent of the hospital had also assured him of resolving the problems of the health facility on a preferential basis. The governor remarked that on the basis of the assurances he had received from Wahab, he could expect major improvements in the state of affairs at the hospital in near future.

The KMC administrator said that he would work with all the stakeholders for the progress and development of Karachi. Earlier, the governor interacted with patients at the hospital, their attendants, and staff.