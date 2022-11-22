PTI for probe into three cases in Sindh

KARACHI: Khurrum Sher Zaman, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly, on Monday submitted a resolution in the House demanding that a judicial commission be formed to investigate three crucial cases.

The opposition party has demanded forming the judicial body in connection with the alleged torture of Azam Swati in state custody, the alleged murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and the alleged assassination attempt on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The party demands through the resolution that the chief justice of Pakistan form a judicial commission comprising senior Supreme Court judges to investigate the three cases and provide swift justice.

The PTI believes that it is essential to find out the truth about the three cases, especially in the light of the claims made by the alleged spokesman for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) London chapter.

Tasneem Haider Shah had claimed on November 20 that assassination plots against Khan as well as Sharif had been devised by the PML-N in London.The resolution stated that in a meeting arranged by Nasir Butt, Shah was allegedly asked by PML-N chief Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to arrange shooters for assassinating Khan.

The motion also demanded that the investigation into the alleged murder of Arshad Sharif and the alleged assassination attempt on Khan clarify the role of Shah, Butt and the PML-N chief in the two incidents.

The resolution also demanded that the investigation include the people who Khan suspects of being involved in his alleged assassination attempt.“Justice must be done on the three issues to restore the public’s confidence in the law and the criminal justice system. And a message needs to be sent that violence has no room in politics and is not the solution to political disputes.”