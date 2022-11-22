Traders’ union gets new office-bearers

NOWSHERA: The election for various offices of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Nowshera Cantt, was held on Monday.

According to results, Khalid Khan Faridi and Tufail Khan of Shaheen Group were elected president and joint secretary, respectively.Similarly, Qazi Usmanul Haq of Phool Group was chosen as senior vice-president, Shakil Ahmad as vice-president, Maulana Arif Arif as general secretary and Akbar Khan as deputy general secretary.

The polling was supervised by the 10-member election committee headed by its chairman Asghar Iqbal at Government Higher Secondary School, Nowshera.There was a tough contest between the Shaheen Group and Phool Group as a large number of supporters and voters had turned up at the polling station.