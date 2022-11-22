Call to increase awareness about water resources

LAHORE: Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering (CEWRE), University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore organised a one-day 2nd conference on “Sustainable Water Resources Management”.

Participants from different institutions and organisations from Pakistan attended the conference. Director CEWRE Prof Dr Noor M Khan highlighted the main themes. Speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar indicated the need to put a spotlight on the invisible resource - the groundwater, enhance knowledge exchange and collaboration and thereby increase the awareness of the importance of taking care of our water resources and come up with an agenda for future research and action.

In his address as a keynote speaker, Prof Dr Habib-Ur-Rehman, Dean of Civil Engineering, UET, Lahore highlighted the importance of sustainable aquifer management through recharging techniques.