Turkish envoy to visit Hattar Industrial Estate

HARIPUR: The Turkish ambassador to Pakistan would soon visit Hattar Industrial Estate to find new avenues for cooperation between the entrepreneurs of both countries, said Tayab Khan Swati, president, Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), while talking to newsmen here on Monday.

He said this was agreed between the industrialists of Hattar and Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci during a meeting in Islamabad.The HCCI chief said Turkey’s envoy was briefed about the potential of cooperation between the entrepreneurs of Hattar, one of the few largest industrial estates of the country, and the Turkiye.

The HCCI’s president briefed him about the exportable manufactured goods at Hattar and the space of Turkish goods in the Pakistani markets.The two sides discussed future cooperation and its existing potential.

The ambassador, according to HCCI’s president, agreed to visit Hattar Industrial Estate soon and explore the potential of future cooperation. He promised to arrange meetings of the Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the HCCI.The delegation of Hattar’s industrialists comprised Faisal Atiq, Tayyeb Khan Swati, Malik Adeel Adeel, Sherafgan Malik, Mehmood ur Rehman and Rameez Jawed.