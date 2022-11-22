 
Tuesday November 22, 2022
Peshawar

346 Customs recruits pass out

By Bureau report
November 22, 2022

PESHAWAR: As many as 346 recruits of the Pakistan Customs completed their training at the Customs Enforcement School, Hayatabad where a passing out parade was held on Monday.A press release said that Chief Collector Customs, KP, Muhammad Saleem, attended the ceremony as chief guest while other officials were also present.The newly recruited sepoys displayed physical exercises and discipline on the occasion.

