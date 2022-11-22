Revenue officials directed to complete land record

TANK: Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Shahab Ahmed Khan on Monday directed the Revenue officials to expedite efforts for completing the girdawari process in the district in order to have the correct and latest land revenue records.

He issued these directives while visiting several Patwar Khanas including Pathan Kot, Moza Kabu, Moza Sarangzuna and Moza Ranwal.The official said that people had to face problems in the absence of proper Girdawari or incomplete record, especially during the distribution of land among legal heirs after the death of the owner.

Thus, the Revenue officials (Patwaris) needed to expedite efforts for completing records regarding land mutations, khasra Girdwari, etc.He said that measures were underway to reform the Patwar system and ensure transparency in revenue-related matters by computerization of land records.

The initiative would also put an end to the exploitation by Patwaris when the maintenance of the centuries-old record of the revenue department is completed, besides minimizing disputes and litigation. As per the directive of Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak, authorities have expedited efforts for the computerization of records.