Revenue officials directed to complete land record

TANK: Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Shahab Ahmed Khan on Monday directed the Revenue officials to expedite efforts for completing the girdawari process in the district in order to have the correct and latest land revenue records.
He issued these directives while visiting several Patwar Khanas including Pathan Kot, Moza Kabu, Moza Sarangzuna and Moza Ranwal.The official said that people had to face problems in the absence of proper Girdawari or incomplete record, especially during the distribution of land among legal heirs after the death of the owner.
Thus, the Revenue officials (Patwaris) needed to expedite efforts for completing records regarding land mutations, khasra Girdwari, etc.He said that measures were underway to reform the Patwar system and ensure transparency in revenue-related matters by computerization of land records.
The initiative would also put an end to the exploitation by Patwaris when the maintenance of the centuries-old record of the revenue department is completed, besides minimizing disputes and litigation. As per the directive of Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak, authorities have expedited efforts for the computerization of records.
LAHORE: The Non-Communicable Diseases Programme, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department conducted awareness...
LAHORE: Chief Minister and Punjab government’s spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema while talking to the media...
KARACHI: Khurrum Sher Zaman, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly, on...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that World Bank would give a soft loan of 200 million...
NOWSHERA: The election for various offices of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Nowshera Cantt, was held on Monday.According...
HANGU: The elders and notables on Monday staged a protest against the alleged illegal recruitment at the Type-D...
Comments