Encroachments removed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration has started an anti-encroachment drive and removed temporary structures and handcarts in the city and its suburbs.
“We have started anti-encroachment operation and removed the temporary encroachments to ensure the smooth flow of the traffic in the city and its suburbs,” Basharat Hussain Shah, the Tehsil Municipal Officer, told reporters on Monday.
He said that the team removed the make-shift encroachments from Abbottabad Road, Shinkiari Road and Kashmir Road and dumped them at the warehouse.“We had repeatedly warned the traders and handcart owners against creating hurdles to traffic and temporary structures have been removed now, the official said.The TMO said police were extending support in the anti-encroachment operation.
