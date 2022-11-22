 
Tuesday November 22, 2022
Peshawar

Book fair opens today

By Bureau report
November 22, 2022

PESHAWAR: A three-day annual book fair is being launched today (Tuesday) at the Agriculture University’s main library Lawn.Vice-Chancellor Prof Bakht Jahan will inaugurate the event. Over 100 publishers will display stalls. All arrangements for the 11th grand book fair under the auspices of Islami Jamiat Talba have been finalized to make it a success, said a release issued here on Monday.

