SDC urged to extend more help to flood-hit people

MINGORA: A delegation of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) led by Programme Manager Caroline and Deputy Head Alberto Groff met Malakand Division Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Sohail Khan, and Assistant to Commissioner (Development) Fazal Ali and Secretary to Commissioner Muhammad Ali Khan were during the meeting.

Various areas of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting. These included the SDC’s support in post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads, the hotel industry and sensitization of local people on climate change.

The commissioner briefed the delegation about the damage caused by the recent floods of 2022 which had badly affected the roads, communications and the hotel industry in the district.The commissioner thanked the delegation for visiting Swat and emphasized the need for extending more cooperation to the disaster-affected areas.