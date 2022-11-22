SCCI chief wants interest rate brought down

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ishaq has expressed concern over the policy to retain the interest rate at the present high level and described it as extremely detrimental to business and industrial growth along with the national economy.

“Business, trade and industrial activities have already stagnated whereas the country’s economy is also on brink of destruction. The current high-interest rate needs to be brought down from currently 18 percent to single digit keeping view the prevailing scenario”, said the SCCI chief while chairing a meeting of industrialists here at the Chamber’s House on Monday.

Muhammad Ishaq opposed the fixed charge, saying that the high power tariff was a major cause of sluggish growth in business and industries, demanding the fixation of electricity charges as per the previous maximum demand indicators policy because the high prices aren’t beneficial for industries and businesses.

The SCCI’s chief said the high policy rate is being caused by hampering business and industrial activities, consequently, the cost of industrial production has escalated owing to which price-hike has increased on daily basis hitting the poor segments of society hard.

Of the current state of the national economy, Muhammad Ishaq criticized the present government for its alleged non-seriousness toward putting the economy in the right direction as industries and businesses were halting in the country which has triggered massive unemployment.

The SCCI president observed it has been witnessed that industries are hardly being run under 10 to 15 percent capacity. “How stability can be brought in the national economy in current circumstances?” he asked and said that that economic revival was linked with political stability.

Muhammad Ishaq urged the government and the State Bank of Pakistan to bring down the interest rate from 18 percent to single digit and take proactive measures for giving relief, incentives and facilities to the business community.