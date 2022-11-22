Farmers assured solution to problems

PESHAWAR: Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan paid a detailed visit to Dera Ismail Khan to review the irrigation system there for improvement.

A handout said on Monday he was accompanied by Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur.He received a briefing on the Chashma Right Bank Canal and Gomal Zam Irrigation System.

Talking on this occasion, Arshad Ayub Khan said that southern districts, especially Dera Ismail Khan, were important in terms of agricultural production and serve as food baskets for the province.

“Steps are being taken to solve the irrigation problems of these districts on a priority basis,” he added.The minister said thousands of acres of land remain barren due to the lack of a proper irrigation system and it is necessary to have one put in place for ensuring development.

The minister also met the farmers’ delegations and listened to their problems. He assured the farmers of taking steps to have those problems resolved.Chief Engineer for South, Nasir Ghafoor Khan, and other relevant Irrigation Department officials were present on the occasion of the visit.