Govt asked to ban sale of disputed land

JAMRUD: A group of tribal elders here on Monday asked the government to ban the sale and purchase of disputed land in Jamrud tehsil in the Khyber district.
Speaking at a press conference, Malik Saleh said the land from Jamalkhel to Toorkhel was the
shared property of the six families belonging to the Maniakhel sub-tribe of Kukikhel. He said the land had not been divided but some people had started buying and selling it, which was illegal.
Malik Salahuddin, Hasan Jan, Shahid Zaman, Zebullah, Sharin Khan and Babu Khan and others were also present at the Jamrud Press Club. The elder said after the merger, land disputes had erupted across the merged districts and the people had started the sale of the disputed land, resulting in enmities.
He said many people had started occupying the shared land in the merged districts, which had serious consequences and caused enmities among the local people. Malik Saleh said no one had the right to buy or sell the disputed land because it was illegal and led to enmities.
The other elders said that under the old system, disputes were resolved through jirgas, but now the issues were not being solved in courts or police stations, alleging that the government was responsible for this mess.
