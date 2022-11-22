LG reps stage rallies in KP districts

PESHAWAR: The Local Government (LG) representatives on Monday took out protest rallies in different districts of the KP against the provincial government to demand the release of development funds.

DIR: Carrying banners and placards inscribed with their demands, the LG representatives started marching from the TMA office and staged the rally outside the office of the deputy commissioner.

They blocked the Dir-Chitral road to traffic for hours. Dir Tehsil Chairman Rafiullah Khan led the protesters. The protesters demanded the provincial government to give them their due rights under the Local Government Act 2019 or else they would tender resignations if their demands were not accepted.

The protesters dispersed after the additional deputy commissioner assured them to convey their reservations to the high-ups.

LANDIKOTAL: The LG representatives staged a rally here to record their protest against the non-issuance of funds.

Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari led the rally. A number of village/neighbourhood council members and chairmen participated in the protest. The LG representatives marched from Tehsil Municipal Office and gathered outside the Landikotal administration compound.

They were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the provincial government. Speaking on the occasion, Shah Khalid Shinwari said that they were administered oath one year ago but they could not be allotted offices to work for the welfare of the people.

He said the LR representatives did not know their responsibilities as elected members of the tehsil council.The speaker demanded the quarters concerned to release funds to the LG representatives.

The tehsil chairman announced to stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.He urged the LG representatives to participate in the sit-in slated for November 24 which would continue until the acceptance of their demands.

Later, Shah Khalid along with others handed over the list of their demands to Assistant Commissioner Landikotal of Muhammad Irshad Ali Mohmand. Rallies were staged as well in other district headquarters of KP.