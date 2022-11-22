‘Govt committed to facilitate FDI’

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday said the government was committed to providing conducive environment to investors to boost foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.
He said that in a meeting with chairman/director of Vitol Christopher Bake who called on Dar along with CEO of Hascol Aqeel Khan at the Finance Division. Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, and senior officers also attended the meeting.
The finance minister said the government was providing maximum facilitation and friendly environment to facilitate businesses in the country. Vitol chairman briefed the finance minister about the operational nature of Vitol, business profile, and their contribution in economic development of Pakistan.
The delegation also gave various proposals for expanding their business activities in the country. Dar welcomed their suggestions for expanding their business portfolio and assured the delegation of full support and cooperation.
