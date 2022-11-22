Gold gains Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs400 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs158,500 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs343 to Rs135,888. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $11 to $1,740 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,690 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,465.97.

Local jewellers said gold rates in the local market remained below by Rs1,500 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.