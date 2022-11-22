Rupee weakens

KARACHI: Rupee continued its downward slide against the dollar on Monday, falling 0.22 percent in the interbank market.

The rupee ended at 223.66 per dollar from Friday’s close of 223.17. The local unit lost 1.05 rupees to settle at 231 versus the greenback in the open market. The rupee remained under pressure and didn’t react positively to the improvement in the country's current account balance.

The current account deficit fell 68 percent to $567 million in October. The market sentiment is negatively impacted by Pakistan's growing risk of default on its obligations to repay foreign debt, the delay in IMF-Pakistan negotiations, and the absence of a timeframe regarding incoming financing from friendly countries, according to dealers.

The current account gap has reduced, but export and remittances have taken a serious hit. Inflows have dried down, and traders are keenly looking out for World Bank to send in aid money, so crucial at this time. Dealers expect the rupee to remain under pressure. Any sign of political stability and news of inflows from friendly countries will determine the future course of the rupee.