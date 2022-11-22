Stocks inch up, sentiment still fragile on political pressure

Stocks edged up on Monday in an overall cautious market as gains were limited by political uncertainty over how much it may undermine the economy.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed up by 30.95 points or 0.07 percent to 42,7761.19 points, against 42,730.24 points recorded in the last session.

The highest index of the day remained at 42,856.37 points, while the lowest level was recorded at 42,666.12 points. Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the benchmark index opened on a positive note but lack of investors’ confidence dragged the index to trade in a narrow range.

"Mainboard volumes remained dry, though decent volumes were observed in the third-tier stocks," the brokerage said in a post market report.

KSE-30 index increased by 26.31 points or 0.17 percent to 15,727.42 points compared with 15,701.11 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares, however, decreased by 57 million shares to 132.942 million shares, from 189.283 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs4.579 billion from Rs5.060 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.823 trillion from Rs6.826 trillion.

Out of 334 companies active in the session, 150 closed in green, 156 in red, and 28 remained unchanged. Topline Securities said equities closed slightly positive, where the benchmark Index settled at 42,761 level (up 0.07 percent).

“Despite a decline in international commodities prices, the market witnessed a range-bound activity at the bourse, as investors awaited clarity on the new chief of army staff, upcoming $1 billion Eurobond payment due in December 2022, and the IMF review,” it added.

Major positive contributors in the day’s trading session were TRG and SYS, which added 100 points to the KSE100 index. The highest increase was recorded in shares of Allawasaya Tex, which rose by Rs168.73 to Rs2,418.50 per share, followed by Mehmood Tex., which increased by Rs55 to Rs808 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Unilever Foods, which fell by Rs250 to Rs25,750 per share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis, which decreased by Rs44.99 to Rs1,050 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher amid thin trade on upbeat data for current account deficit narrowing to $567 million in Oct’22.

"Falling govt bond yields and the finance minister’s assurance over $1 billion Sukuk bonds payment maturing December 5th, 2022 on time played a catalytic role in positive close."

Mid-session pressure, however, remained on concerns for a record surge in the country’s 5-year credit default swap to 92.53 percent depicting likely default.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology and communication (+97.0 points), commercial banks (+17.0 points), miscellaneous (+9.7 points), transport (+6.4 points), and oil and gas marketing companies (+6.0 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 14.125 million shares that decreased by 4 paisas to Rs1.41 per share. It was followed by TRG Pak Ltd with 10.231 million shares that closed higher by Rs5.02 to Rs146.57 per share.

Other stocks that recorded a significant turnover included Unity Foods Ltd, Ghani Chemical, Ghani Glo Hol, Pak Int. Bulk, Fauji Cement, TPL Properties, Hascol Petrol, and Sui North Gas. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 147.369 million shares from 52.182 million shares.