October C/A gap narrows sequentially on lower imports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) narrowed sharply in October helped by a decline in the trade gap amid lower goods imports, the central bank data showed on Monday.

The CAD, which measures the flow of goods, services, and investments into and out of the country, contracted 68 percent to $567 million in October. However, the deficit saw a 56 percent month-on-month increase in the same month.

Imports of goods fell 23 percent year-on-year to $4.587 billion. The decline in the country’s import bill offset the contraction in exports and remittances. Exports also decreased by 4 percent to $2.282 billion. Pakistani workers employed abroad sent home $2.216 billion in October, down 16 percent from a year earlier.

The State Bank of Pakistan, on its official Twitter handle, said, the continuous decline in imports helped improve the CAD during the first four months of this fiscal year. During July-October FY2023, CAD was $2.8 billion, compared with $5.3 billion in the same period of last year, as imports reduced by $2.7 billion or 11.6 percent to $20.617 billion and exports increased by $0.2 billion or 2.6 percent to $9.825 billion.

“While lower imports were sufficient to nullify the slight decline in exports, keeping month-on-month trade deficit change minimal, the 8-month low remittances at $2.2 billion (-9 percent MoM) took away some benefit of the ongoing administrative steps being taken to support country’s FX reserve levels,” said an analyst at JS Research.

“We reiterate our expectations for this pace to be unsustainable as normalisation of imports would expand CAD in coming months, where favourable movement in commodity price and continuing import controls were key upsides to our estimates,” the analyst added. The governor of Pakistan’s central bank told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance recently that the country’s current account deficit was anticipated to be well below $10 billion in FY2023, indicating that the devastating floods would not have a negative impact on the need for external financing. The projected deficit of $10 billion (less than 2.3 percent of gross domestic product – GDP) is nearly half of the latest forecast of 4.3 percent or around $17 billion deficit by the World Bank.

The current account gap in FY2022 had clocked in at $17.4 billion led by a sharp rise in imports, especially energy bills. The need for foreign borrowing will decrease as the CAD improves. The improvement is essential for Pakistan’s economy, especially now that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over the ninth review of the bailout package are at a standstill. Besides, the country has not yet begun to receive funding from friendly nations.