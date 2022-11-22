Cause and effect

Cases of street crime are increasing day by day in Karachi. In recent days, a 44-year-old man was shot and injured in the Ahsanabad area while attempting to resist a mugging and two people were killed and four others injured in separate violent incidents. It is clear to all that Karachi is not safe and the law-enforcement agencies are failing to do their job.
In addition, it is no coincidence that crime is rising alongside poverty and unemployment. The government has to assist the law-enforcement agencies by tackling these underlying issues.
Saira Niaz
Karachi
