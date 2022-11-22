Western slander

It is, obviously, an honour for a Muslim-majority nation to be host to the most-watched sporting event in the world: the FIFA World Cup. Qatar deserves much praise for bearing the costs of this mega-event and providing accommodations for thousands of fans from across the world.

Unfortunately, there has been a relentless campaign from the Western countries to malign Qatar and castigate FIFA’s decision to choose it as the tournament’s host. This is quite disappointing and reflects poorly on the West, whose fans have had the red carpet rolled out for them by Qatar. Tournaments like these should help bring different nations and cultures together, they should not serve as a platform to sow more division and discord. The world has plenty of that already.

Faraz Hassan

Chiniot