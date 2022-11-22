Western slander

It is, obviously, an honour for a Muslim-majority nation to be host to the most-watched sporting event in the world: the FIFA World Cup. Qatar deserves much praise for bearing the costs of this mega-event and providing accommodations for thousands of fans from across the world.
Unfortunately, there has been a relentless campaign from the Western countries to malign Qatar and castigate FIFA’s decision to choose it as the tournament’s host. This is quite disappointing and reflects poorly on the West, whose fans have had the red carpet rolled out for them by Qatar. Tournaments like these should help bring different nations and cultures together, they should not serve as a platform to sow more division and discord. The world has plenty of that already.
Faraz Hassan
Chiniot
Cases of street crime are increasing day by day in Karachi. In recent days, a 44-year-old man was shot and injured in...
Pakistan’s acute power disaster is posing a serious problem for its crippled financial system. The country’s...
Despite the continuous propaganda against the FIFA World Cup’s host country, Qatar should be lauded for sticking to...
The district of Awaran is lacking a range of basic facilities ranging from schools to power. Due to the shortage of...
Imran Khan repeatedly blames the present government for failing to check the rising prices of essential commodities...
This letter refers to the article, ‘Sindh: floods and rural economy’ by Ishrat Husain. The article discusses the...
Comments