Culture war

Despite the continuous propaganda against the FIFA World Cup’s host country, Qatar should be lauded for sticking to its values by banning alcohol and public displays of affection during the games. While the Western media has gone all in on trying to tarnish the image of the host nation by raising issues such as human rights violations, let us not forget who has been responsible for much of the inhumanity in the region.

From Libya to Yemen, the West has carved a path of destruction across the Middle East. They have no right to be lecturing Qatar. Muslim countries should be proud of their culture and traditions and not buckle under the pressure of Western propaganda.

Ifrah Shahbaz

Islamabad