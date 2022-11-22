Lucky timing

Imran Khan repeatedly blames the present government for failing to check the rising prices of essential commodities and the poor economic situation. If one recalls, the high rate of inflation had already set in when the PTI was in government. It was a blessing in disguise for IK that the new government had to bear further increases in prices, meet tough conditions to extend the IMF deal and deal with the devastating floods.
As a result, many were quick to forget the terrible economic performance of Imran Khan’s administration and began criticizing the PDM government instead. Imran Khan and his supporters must realize that neither the PTI nor the present government have a magic wand with which they can cure inflation or the damage done by the floods. In fact, the PTI’s attempts to regain power at all costs are only making things worse.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
